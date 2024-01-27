Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,938 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.43. 929,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,681. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

