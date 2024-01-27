Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 60,975 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $48.06. 6,238,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

