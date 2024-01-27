Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $119,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,832. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.96. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

