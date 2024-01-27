A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $19,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,101.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial lowered their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

