5,984 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. 1,768,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

