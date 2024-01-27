5,832 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 5,936,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

