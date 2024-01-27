3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

