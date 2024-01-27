3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $104.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
