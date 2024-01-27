3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.