3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,046,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

