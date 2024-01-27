3,777 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,800. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

