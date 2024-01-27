37,275 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 503,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

