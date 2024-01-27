20,531 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 226,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $49.37.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

