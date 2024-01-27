2,016 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.07. The company had a trading volume of 370,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,448. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.