1,764 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. 1,370,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.