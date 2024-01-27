10,984 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,984 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ADT by 88.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 2,871,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,861. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

