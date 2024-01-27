107,848 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 29.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 517,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 155,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,910. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,721.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial upped their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

