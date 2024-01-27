106,091 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,197. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.