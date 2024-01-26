Zacks Research Comments on Cimpress plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 24.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

