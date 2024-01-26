Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

