Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Xiao-I Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AIXI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 49,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,493. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.
Xiao-I Company Profile
