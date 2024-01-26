XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

