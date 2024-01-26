WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 503,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 196,790 shares.The stock last traded at $48.46 and had previously closed at $48.41.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

