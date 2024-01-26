WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.
WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $298.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.29.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 226.47%.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
