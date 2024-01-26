White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTM stock traded down $13.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,581.90. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,649.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,513.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,520.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

