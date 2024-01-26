Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,955. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,746,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 201,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

