Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,686. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

