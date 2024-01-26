Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

