Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 683,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,392. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

