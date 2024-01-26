Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.