Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

