Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of WAT traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 189,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.58. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

