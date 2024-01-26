Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.62. 12,040,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,894,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.