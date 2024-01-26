Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,559,298.96 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28.

WMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,971. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

