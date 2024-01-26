W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. 460,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,839. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

