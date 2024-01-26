Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 452,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Voya Financial has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

