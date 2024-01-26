Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $24.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Vita Coco Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of COCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 621,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,593. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

