Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.06. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 779,912 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

