Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.07. 5,603,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

