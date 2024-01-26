Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,135,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,826,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

