Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 1,681,689 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 298,441 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $7,192,428.10.

On Friday, December 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,404,533.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

USAC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 387,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,459. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

