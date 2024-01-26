Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $17.88 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, Director Martin Edwards acquired 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.