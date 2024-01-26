Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

