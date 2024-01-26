Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

VLTO stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

