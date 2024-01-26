Velas Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Velas has a market cap of $65.89 million and $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,550,147,739 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

