Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VASO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 71,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,187. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

