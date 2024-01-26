Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $243.02

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $243.02 and last traded at $242.82, with a volume of 1601800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.