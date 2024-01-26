Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.69

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $224.69 and last traded at $224.61, with a volume of 65770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.