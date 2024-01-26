VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 156.4% in January

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the December 31st total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

ANGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,786. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

