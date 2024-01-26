Vance Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 800.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,531,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.